Ross Stores Establishes New $1.3 Billion Credit Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Ross Stores ( (ROST) ).

Ross Stores, Inc. announced on June 27, 2025, the establishment of a new senior unsecured revolving credit facility, the 2025 Credit Facility, which provides up to $1.3 billion in borrowing availability. This facility replaces the previous credit facility from February 2022, maintaining similar terms and borrowing capacity limits, and includes options for extension and increased size. The new facility is expected to enhance Ross Stores’ financial flexibility and support its operational needs, with no outstanding borrowings reported on the effective date.

The most recent analyst rating on (ROST) stock is a Buy with a $175.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ross Stores stock, see the ROST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ROST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ROST is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of Ross Stores is driven primarily by strong financial performance and valuation metrics, which indicate robust profitability and stable returns. However, bearish technical indicators and mixed sentiment from the earnings call, including challenges with tariffs and flat comparable store sales, weigh on the score. Strategic expansion and a focus on competitive pricing offer some long-term growth potential.

To see Spark’s full report on ROST stock, click here.

More about Ross Stores

Average Trading Volume: 3,512,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $41.83B

See more data about ROST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue