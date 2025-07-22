Roper Technologies Reports Strong Q2 Growth and Acquisition

Roper Technologies ( (ROP) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Roper Technologies presented to its investors.

Roper Technologies, a prominent player in the technology sector, specializes in designing and developing vertical software and technology-enabled products for niche markets. The company is known for its disciplined approach to capital deployment and strategic acquisitions.

In the second quarter of 2025, Roper Technologies reported a 13% increase in revenue, reaching $1.94 billion, with organic growth contributing 7% and acquisitions adding 6%. The company’s GAAP net earnings rose by 12% to $378 million, while adjusted net earnings saw a 9% increase, reaching $528 million. Additionally, Roper announced the acquisition of Subsplash, a provider of AI-enabled software solutions for faith-based organizations, for $800 million.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include a 12% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $775 million and a 13% increase in adjusted operating cash flow to $434 million. The company’s GAAP DEPS grew by 12% to $3.49, and adjusted DEPS increased by 9% to $4.87. Roper’s acquisition of Subsplash is expected to enhance shareholder value with its high organic growth and margin expansion potential.

Looking ahead, Roper Technologies has raised its full-year 2025 guidance, now expecting adjusted DEPS between $19.90 and $20.05, and total revenue growth of approximately 13%. The company remains focused on leveraging its strong M&A capacity and disciplined capital deployment strategy to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.

