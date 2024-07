RooLife Group Ltd. (AU:RLG) has released an update.

RooLife Group Ltd. has reported an unaudited revenue of $9.59m for FY2024, with a key partnership with Fujian Jushi Supply Chain Management Co. contributing to high margin sales. The company is focusing on aligning products with sales channels to drive profitability, which, along with reduced operating costs, is expected to enhance operating cash flow in FY2025.

For further insights into AU:RLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.