Ronshine Service Co. Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Ronshine Service Holding Company Ltd (HK:2207) has released an update.

Ronshine Service Holding Co., Ltd has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year and to consider issuing an interim dividend. The meeting will see the board directors, including both executive and independent non-executive members, deliberate on the company’s performance and shareholder returns.

