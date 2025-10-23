Rome Resources Nears Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pathfinder Minerals ( (GB:RMR) ).

Rome Resources is in the final stages of completing its maiden mineral resource estimate for the Kalayi and Mont Agoma prospects, with publication expected by the end of October 2025. This announcement marks a significant step in the company’s exploration efforts, potentially enhancing its position in the DRC’s mineral exploration industry and providing valuable insights for stakeholders.

Rome Resources is a company focused on exploring tin and copper in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

