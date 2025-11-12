Rokeby Resources Updates Shareholders on Strategic Developments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Inca Minerals Limited ( (AU:RKB) ) has shared an announcement.

Rokeby Resources Limited has provided an update to its shareholders about its current activities, emphasizing the acquisition of Stunalara Metals Limited. The company has reiterated that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects previously reported exploration targets and results. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it highlights ongoing strategic developments and reassures investors about the stability of previously disclosed information.

More about Inca Minerals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,596,448

Current Market Cap: A$9.13M

