Rokeby Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Inca Minerals Limited ( (AU:RKB) ) has issued an announcement.

Rokeby Resources Limited, listed on the ASX under the code RKB, has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 25, 2025, at 11:00 am WST in West Perth, WA. The company will not send hard copies of the Notice of Meeting unless requested by shareholders, who are encouraged to download it from the company’s website. Shareholders are urged to vote via proxy, with instructions to be submitted by November 23, 2025. The meeting will be held physically, with no virtual participation allowed.

More about Inca Minerals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,157,464

Current Market Cap: A$9.13M

See more data about RKB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue