Rokeby Resources Completes Successful Drilling Campaign at Hurricane Project

The latest announcement is out from Inca Minerals Limited ( (AU:RKB) ).

Rokeby Resources Limited has successfully completed its maiden reverse circulation drilling program at the Hurricane Project, revealing significant gold and antimony mineralization across multiple prospects. The company raised $1.7 million through an oversubscribed placement to fund further exploration, marking a strategic milestone in its operations and reinforcing its commitment to expanding high-grade zones at the Hurricane Project.

More about Inca Minerals Limited

Rokeby Resources Limited, formerly known as Inca Minerals Limited, operates in the mining industry with a focus on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of gold and antimony, with its key project being the Hurricane Project located in northern Queensland, a region known for high-grade gold production.

Average Trading Volume: 2,174,495

Current Market Cap: A$10.96M

