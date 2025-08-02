Rogers Corp. Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Rogers Corp. ((ROG)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Rogers Corp. recently held its earnings call, revealing a mixed sentiment. While the company celebrated positive sales growth and improvements in gross margin, it also faced significant challenges, including a notable net loss and difficulties in the EV market due to regional disparities and pricing pressure.

Q2 Sales Increase

The company reported a 6.5% increase in sales from the prior quarter, primarily driven by stronger performance in the industrial, portable electronics, aerospace and defense (A&D), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) end markets. This growth highlights Rogers Corp.’s ability to capitalize on demand in these key sectors.

Revenue Growth in Key Segments

Rogers Corp. saw a 4.6% increase in AES revenues and an 8.2% rise in EMS revenues on a quarter-on-quarter basis. These figures underscore the company’s successful expansion efforts in these critical segments, contributing to overall revenue growth.

Gross Margin Improvement

The earnings call revealed a gross margin of 31.6% for Q2, marking an increase of 170 basis points from the first quarter. This improvement reflects the company’s effective cost management strategies and operational efficiencies.

Cost Savings Initiatives

Rogers Corp. announced expected full-year run rate savings from restructuring actions projected to exceed $13 million. These initiatives are part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance profitability and streamline operations.

New Market Opportunities

The company identified growth opportunities in industrial markets such as battery energy storage systems and data centers, as well as in A&D and ADAS markets. These new ventures are expected to drive future growth and diversification.

Net Loss in Q2

Despite positive sales growth, Rogers Corp. reported a net loss of $73.6 million or $4 per share. This loss includes $4.3 million in restructuring costs and a significant noncash impairment charge of $71.8 million related to goodwill and other intangible assets for the curamik business.

Challenges in EV Market

The company faced challenges in the EV market, with lower demand than originally forecasted due to a significant inventory correction and stagnation of production levels in North America and Europe. These issues have notably impacted the curamik business.

Impairment Charge

Rogers Corp. recorded a noncash impairment charge of $71.8 million related to goodwill and other intangible assets for the curamik business, attributed to shifts in the EV market. This charge significantly affected the company’s financial results.

Underutilization and Material Write-off

Material write-offs related to the Belgium facility and underutilization at the curamik Germany factory impacted gross margin. These factors highlight operational challenges that the company needs to address.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Rogers Corp. provided guidance for the upcoming fiscal period, anticipating a modest revenue increase in Q3, with stronger improvements in gross margin and adjusted EPS due to cost and expense containment initiatives. The company expects Q3 revenue to range from $200 million to $215 million, with gross margins projected between 31.5% and 33.5%. Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be between $0.50 and $0.90. Additionally, restructuring plans aim for a $13 million annual cost savings, contributing to a total expected savings of $45 million by 2026.

In conclusion, Rogers Corp.’s earnings call reflected a blend of optimism and challenges. While the company achieved notable sales growth and improved gross margins, it also faced significant hurdles, including a substantial net loss and EV market difficulties. Looking forward, the company remains focused on cost savings and exploring new market opportunities to drive future growth.

