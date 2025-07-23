Rogers Communications Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Strategic Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rogers Comm Cl A ( ($TSE:RCI.A) ) has shared an announcement.

Rogers Communications reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA across its Wireless, Cable, and Media segments. The company completed significant investments, including becoming the majority owner of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which is expected to enhance its media revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Rogers also accelerated its deleveraging efforts, improving its debt leverage ratio, and updated its 2025 outlook to reflect these strategic moves. The company’s focus on expanding its 5G network and launching new products and services underscores its commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the Canadian market.

Spark’s Take on TSE:RCI.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RCI.A is a Outperform.

Rogers Communications is performing well overall, with strong financial performance and positive corporate events. The stock’s technical indicators show positive momentum, though caution is advised due to high leverage and approaching overbought levels.

More about Rogers Comm Cl A

Rogers Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian telecommunications and media company, offering services in wireless communications, cable television, internet, and media content. The company is focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing its service offerings across Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 2,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$25.22B

