Rogers Communications Declares Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Comm Cl A ( ($TSE:RCI.A) ) has issued an update.

Rogers Communications Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share for its Class A Voting and Class B Non-Voting shares, payable on October 3, 2025, to shareholders on record as of September 8, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing shareholder value, although the payment of dividends is contingent upon the board’s declaration.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:RCI.A) stock is a Buy with a C$54.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RCI.A is a Outperform.

Rogers Communications is performing well overall, with strong financial performance and positive corporate events. The stock’s technical indicators show positive momentum, though caution is advised due to high leverage and approaching overbought levels.

Rogers Communications Inc. is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company, with publicly traded shares on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$25.22B

