Rocky Shore Gold Identifies Extension at Gold Anchor Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hemlo Explorers ( (TSE:RSG) ) has provided an update.

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. has identified a potential extension of the Lane Pond Gold Target within its Gold Anchor Project, extending the target to over 11 kilometers. This discovery, located along the Appleton Fault Corridor, enhances the project’s gold potential and positions Rocky Shore for its inaugural drill program this fall, potentially impacting its industry positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Hemlo Explorers

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering major gold deposits at its wholly-owned Gold Anchor Project in central Newfoundland. The project is part of an emerging gold district and is strategically positioned along significant gold-bearing faults, including the Appleton and JBP Faults.

Average Trading Volume: 134,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$7.15M

For detailed information about RSG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue