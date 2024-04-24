Rockwood Strategic PLC Expands Equity

Rockwood Realisation Plc (GB:RKW) has released an update.

Rockwood Strategic PLC has announced the issuance of 50,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 221.36 pence each, which will be available for cash purchase on April 25, 2024. This move will increase the total number of voting rights in the company to 31,544,090, with no shares held in treasury. Shareholders may use this information to assess their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:RKW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.