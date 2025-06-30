Rocket Companies Streamlines Structure with New Amendments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rocket Companies ( (RKT) ) has issued an update.

Rocket Companies has made significant amendments to its Tax Receivable Agreement and other related agreements as part of an internal reorganization. These changes, effective as of June 30, 2025, include the termination of the Exchange Agreement and the introduction of a new class of Class L Common Stock, while eliminating Class B and C Common Stocks. The amendments aim to streamline the company’s structure and clarify tax-related obligations, potentially impacting stakeholders by altering the financial and operational dynamics of the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (RKT) stock is a Hold with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rocket Companies stock, see the RKT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RKT is a Neutral.

Rocket Companies’ overall score is impacted by financial instability and high valuation risk. However, positive earnings call outcomes and strategic corporate actions provide a potential offset to financial weaknesses. The stock’s mixed technical indicators reflect uncertain short-term prospects.

More about Rocket Companies

Average Trading Volume: 14,304,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $28.44B

