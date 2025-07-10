Robex Resources Reports High-Grade Gold Results at Kiniero Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Robex Resources ( (TSE:RBX) ) has issued an announcement.

Robex Resources Inc has reported promising results from its ongoing grade control drilling at the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, with significant gold intercepts enhancing geological confidence ahead of the first gold pour scheduled for Q4 2025. Additionally, the company has secured an amendment to its US$130 million Facility Agreement with Sprott, releasing US$25 million to fund construction, marking a positive development for its Guinean operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:RBX) stock is a Buy with a C$3.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Robex Resources stock, see the TSE:RBX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:RBX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RBX is a Neutral.

Robex Resources’ overall score reflects a balanced mix of strengths and challenges. The company’s robust project developments and strategic financial moves are key positives, bolstering its growth potential. However, financial performance issues, highlighted by profitability and cash flow concerns, along with a weak valuation due to negative earnings, dampen the overall outlook.

More about Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc is a West African gold producer and developer, focusing on the exploration and development of gold projects in Guinea, West Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 58,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$620.8M

