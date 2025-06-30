Roberto Resources Strengthens Board with Industry Veteran Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Roberto Resources, Inc. ( (TSE:RBTO) ) has shared an update.

Roberto Resources Inc. has appointed Ramon Mendoza to its board of directors, bringing over 35 years of mining industry experience, particularly in Latin America, to the company. This strategic move aims to enhance Roberto’s operational capabilities as it continues to explore its Janampalla Property in Perú, following the departure of Jake Garland from the board.

Roberto Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of the Janampalla Property in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. The company is focused on exploring high-grade copper-gold mineralization within Manto style veins and disseminations, with an option to acquire a 100% interest in the property.

