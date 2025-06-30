Roberto Resources Acquires Claudia Gold and Silver Project in Mexico

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Roberto Resources, Inc. ( (TSE:RBTO) ) has provided an announcement.

Roberto Resources Inc. has announced a binding agreement to acquire the Claudia Gold and Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, from Durango Gold Corp. This acquisition involves the purchase of all shares of Cielo Azul Resources, which holds the project’s concessions. The transaction includes a cash payment, issuance of shares, and assumption of existing payables and obligations. The project is known for its high-grade gold and silver mineralization, with past drilling confirming significant potential. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Roberto Resources’ position in the mining sector by expanding its portfolio of valuable mineral assets.

Roberto Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and silver properties. The company is particularly active in acquiring and developing projects with significant mineral potential.

