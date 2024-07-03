Road King Finalizes Note Tender Offers

Road King Infrastructure (HK:1098) has released an update.

Road King Infrastructure Limited has successfully concluded its tender offers and consent solicitations for various guaranteed senior notes due between 2024 and 2026, with a total of $18,480,846.86 (excluding any Consent Fee) to be paid to stakeholders on the anticipated settlement date around July 16, 2024. Stakeholders have approved all proposed amendments during meetings, with these expected to be operative shortly after the settlement date. Additionally, the company plans to allocate $30 million for the redemption of notes, as part of its strategic financial maneuvers.

