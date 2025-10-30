River Tech P.L.C. Announces Strategic Plan and Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from River Tech p.l.c. ( (DE:9YQ) ) is now available.

River Tech P.L.C. announced its Q3 2025 results, highlighting a strategic plan to safeguard shareholder value and secure future revenue growth following a key client’s termination. The company successfully integrated a newly acquired payments platform, which has already resulted in new client acquisitions, and continues to optimize costs and unify its brand. Despite a slight decrease in EBITDA compared to the previous year, financial performance remains strong with stable gross contribution margins and solid cash reserves, positioning River Tech for sustainable growth in 2026.

River Tech P.L.C. is a technology company based in Malta, offering B2B technology products. It specializes in providing secure, tailor-made, and user-friendly solutions to assist companies with specialist competencies in delivering services within the online sphere. The company is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker symbol ‘RIVER’.

