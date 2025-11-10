Riskmonster.com Reports Strong Financial Recovery for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Riskmonster.Com ( (JP:3768) ).

Riskmonster.com reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales and significant growth in operating and ordinary profit compared to the previous year. The company achieved a net sales increase of 2.1% to 1,890 million yen, with operating profit rising by 49.1% and ordinary profit by 51.1%. This positive performance indicates a strong recovery from the previous year’s losses, positioning Riskmonster.com favorably within the industry and potentially benefiting its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3768) stock is a Hold with a Yen516.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Riskmonster.Com stock, see the JP:3768 Stock Forecast page.

More about Riskmonster.Com

Riskmonster.com is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in providing risk management solutions. The company focuses on offering services that help businesses manage and mitigate risks effectively.

Average Trading Volume: 6,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen3.91B

