Risecomm Group Holdings Limited Announces Auditor Change

Risecomm Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1679) ) has provided an update.

Risecomm Group Holdings Limited announced a change in its auditor, with SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited resigning due to a disagreement over audit fees. The company has appointed Rongcheng (Hong Kong) CPA Limited as the new auditor, citing competitive fees and the firm’s capabilities as reasons for the change. The transition is not expected to impact the company’s annual audit or financial results, and the decision is deemed beneficial for the company and its shareholders.

More about Risecomm Group Holdings Limited

Risecomm Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It is involved in providing solutions and services related to smart energy management and advanced metering infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 554,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$107.9M

