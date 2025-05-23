Riot Platforms Expands Credit Agreement with Coinbase

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Riot Platforms ( (RIOT) ) has provided an announcement.

On May 19, 2025, Riot Platforms, Inc. entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with Coinbase Credit, Inc., increasing the principal amount from $100 million to $200 million and extending the availability period. This agreement aims to enhance Riot Platforms’ financial flexibility and operations by allowing more borrowings and securing obligations with financial assets, including bitcoin and cash.

The most recent analyst rating on (RIOT) stock is a Buy with a $16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Riot Platforms stock, see the RIOT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RIOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RIOT is a Neutral.

Riot Platforms shows strong revenue growth and strategic operational improvements, but faces profitability and cash flow challenges. The stock’s technical indicators suggest mixed signals with short-term momentum but long-term challenges. The valuation reflects moderate expectations for future earnings. Strategic initiatives in AI and data centers could enhance long-term positioning, but financial stability concerns remain.

More about Riot Platforms

Average Trading Volume: 28,015,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.19B

