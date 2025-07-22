Rion Co., Ltd. Issues New Shares for Director Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rion Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6823) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Rion Co., Ltd. has announced the issuance of 11,000 new shares as restricted stock compensation for four of its directors, as part of a program to align director incentives with shareholder value over the long term. This move, approved by the Board of Directors, is intended to ensure value sharing with shareholders and reflects the company’s commitment to corporate governance principles.

Rion Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the development and provision of products and services in the technology sector. The company focuses on enhancing its corporate governance and aligning its operations with shareholder interests.

