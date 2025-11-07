Ring Energy Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Ring Energy ( (REI) ).

On November 6, 2025, Ring Energy reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a net loss of $51.6 million due to non-cash impairment charges, but also achieving an adjusted net income of $13.1 million. The company maintained strong cash flow, reducing its debt by $20 million and increasing liquidity to $157.3 million, while continuing to focus on capital discipline and operational efficiency to enhance its competitive position.

The most recent analyst rating on (REI) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ring Energy stock, see the REI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, REI is a Neutral.

Ring Energy’s overall stock score reflects its strong earnings call performance and undervaluation, offset by technical analysis indicating potential bearish momentum and financial performance challenges. The company’s operational efficiency and cost management are strengths, but profitability and cash flow issues need addressing.

More about Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company is primarily engaged in the development of oil and natural gas fields in the United States, with a market focus on maintaining production growth and financial stability.

Average Trading Volume: 2,797,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $198.7M

