Rincon Resources Unveils Promising Copper Prospects

Rincon Resources Ltd. (AU:RCR) has released an update.

Rincon Resources Ltd. has announced widespread anomalous copper mineralisation at its Pokali IOCG Prospect within the West Arunta Project, signalling a potentially extensive system. The first drilling program yielded multiple intersections of copper across a 4km area, with evidence of IOCG-type alteration zonation that could lead to the discovery of high-grade copper mineralisation. The company remains optimistic as geochemical analyses and mapping of alteration signatures continue to hone in on the prospect’s potential.

For further insights into AU:RCR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.