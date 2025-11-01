Rimini Street’s Cybersecurity Challenges: Navigating Risks and Compliance in a Digital Era

Rimini Street (RMNI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Environmental / Social category.

Rimini Street faces significant business risks due to its reliance on key information technology systems, including those with AI and third-party services, to handle sensitive client data. The company is vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, which are increasing in frequency and sophistication, potentially leading to reputational damage, financial liabilities, and operational inefficiencies. Despite efforts to mitigate these risks through security measures, insurance, and employee training, the evolving nature of cyber threats and the dependency on third-party providers pose ongoing challenges. Additionally, compliance with data security laws and potential liabilities from security breaches could adversely affect Rimini Street’s financial condition and business operations.

