Rimini Street Faces Financial Uncertainty Amid Oracle PeopleSoft Service Wind Down

Rimini Street (RMNI) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Rimini Street faces significant business risks due to its settlement agreement with Oracle, which mandates a Wind Down of services for Oracle PeopleSoft products by July 2028. The company has announced this decision, which affects approximately 6% of its revenue, but the financial implications remain uncertain. Potential challenges include unpredictable revenue reductions, possible client contract disputes, and litigation risks, all of which could materially impact Rimini Street’s financial condition. The company also faces the challenge of managing costs associated with the Wind Down, while ensuring sufficient liquidity to cover these expenses.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on RMNI stock based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold.

