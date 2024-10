Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (AU:RIM) has released an update.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited has announced an application for the quotation of a total of 60,166,665 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX security code RIM, with the issue date set for October 8, 2024. This move is indicative of the company’s progression and may interest investors in the stock market looking for new opportunities.

For further insights into AU:RIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.