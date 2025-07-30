Rightmove plc Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rightmove ( (GB:RMV) ) just unveiled an update.

Rightmove plc announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with the shares to be cancelled. This transaction represents a small fraction of the company’s total voting rights and highlights Rightmove’s continued efforts to manage its share capital effectively, potentially benefiting shareholders by increasing the value of remaining shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RMV) stock is a Sell with a £6.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rightmove stock, see the GB:RMV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RMV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RMV is a Outperform.

Rightmove shows a strong financial foundation and proactive shareholder value enhancement through buy-backs. However, valuation concerns due to a high P/E ratio and a mixed technical outlook temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:RMV stock, click here.

More about Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates in the real estate industry, primarily offering an online property portal that connects buyers, sellers, and renters with real estate agents and developers. The company focuses on the UK market, providing a platform for property listings and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,841,743

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.08B

For a thorough assessment of RMV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue