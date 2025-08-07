Rightmove Continues Share Buy-Back Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rightmove plc announced the purchase of 50,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme, with the shares purchased at an average price of 820.303p and subsequently cancelled. This transaction represents a continuation of Rightmove’s long-term strategy to return value to shareholders, having repurchased over 533 million shares since 2007, and reflects the company’s commitment to managing its capital structure effectively.

Spark’s Take on GB:RMV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RMV is a Outperform.

Rightmove’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust financial health and positive market momentum are significant strengths. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and the modest dividend yield provides limited income. The ongoing share buy-back program is a positive corporate event, but recent analyst ratings with ‘Sell’ recommendations may temper enthusiasm.

More about Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates in the real estate industry, primarily offering an online property portal for buying, selling, and renting properties. The company focuses on providing a comprehensive platform for property listings and related services in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,755,777

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.29B

