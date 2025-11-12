Rigetti Computing’s Q3 2025 Financial Report and Strategic Advances

Rigetti Computing Inc. ( (RGTI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rigetti Computing Inc. presented to its investors.
Rigetti Computing Inc. is a leading company in the quantum computing sector, known for its full-stack quantum-classical computing solutions and pioneering advancements in scalable quantum systems.
In its third quarter of 2025 financial report, Rigetti Computing announced a total revenue of $1.9 million, alongside significant strategic developments, including technology roadmap updates and new collaborations. Despite an operating loss of $20.5 million, the company remains focused on expanding its quantum computing capabilities and partnerships.
Key financial metrics revealed a GAAP net loss of $201 million and a non-GAAP net loss of $10.7 million for the quarter. Rigetti’s cash and cash equivalents reached approximately $600 million by early November 2025, bolstered by proceeds from warrant exercises. The company also secured purchase orders worth $5.7 million for its quantum systems and announced plans to open an Italian subsidiary to enhance its European presence.
Strategically, Rigetti is advancing its technology with plans to deploy a 150+ qubit system by the end of 2026 and a 1,000+ qubit system by the end of 2027. Collaborations with entities like NVIDIA, MSU, and C-DAC are expected to drive further innovation in quantum computing applications and research.
Looking ahead, Rigetti remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with a focus on achieving technological milestones and expanding its market reach through strategic partnerships and regional expansions.