Rigaku Holdings Reports Decline in Nine-Month Financial Results but Forecasts Recovery

Rigaku Holdings Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, with revenue dropping by 4.9% and profit before tax decreasing by 47.2% compared to the previous year. Despite the challenging financial results, the company forecasts a slight revenue growth of 3.8% for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, indicating potential recovery and resilience in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:268A) stock is a Buy with a Yen1300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rigaku Holdings Corporation stock, see the JP:268A Stock Forecast page.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of scientific and industrial instrumentation. The company primarily focuses on providing advanced analytical and industrial equipment, catering to various sectors including healthcare, materials science, and electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 996,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen221.6B

