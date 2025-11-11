Rigaku Holdings Corporation Announces 3Q FY2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Rigaku Holdings Corporation ( (JP:268A) ) is now available.

Rigaku Holdings Corporation has released its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company has adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The release highlights the company’s use of non-IFRS financial measures and management accounting data, emphasizing that these figures may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. The announcement underscores the company’s strategic focus on maintaining competitive positioning amidst global economic challenges and market competition.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:268A) stock is a Buy with a Yen1300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rigaku Holdings Corporation stock, see the JP:268A Stock Forecast page.

More about Rigaku Holdings Corporation

Rigaku Holdings Corporation operates in the analytical instruments industry, focusing primarily on X-ray analytical instruments. The company is engaged in providing advanced technology solutions for various markets, including scientific research and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 996,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen221.6B

See more data about 268A stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue