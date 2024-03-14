Ridgeline Discovers Untapped Porphyry Potential in Nevada

Ridgeline Minerals Corp (TSE:RDG) has released an update.

Ridgeline Minerals Corp has discovered a new porphyry anomaly at its Selena CRD Project in Nevada, which shows potential for a multi-phase porphyry complex. The untapped magnetic anomaly, along with a coinciding gravity anomaly, suggests significant mineralization and has never been drilled. This finding, coupled with a high-resolution drone magnetics survey, expands the exploration potential and indicates an underexplored district ripe for discovery.

