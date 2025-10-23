Richmond Hill Resources Plc Secures Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rogue Baron Plc ( (GB:RHR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Richmond Hill Resources Plc has announced that its ordinary shares have been approved for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), one of the largest international trading centers for securities. This dual listing on the FSE, operated by the Deutsche Börse Group, enhances Richmond Hill’s access to international investors and facilitates advanced electronic trading and cross-border transactions, potentially strengthening its market position and expanding its investor base.

More about Rogue Baron Plc

Average Trading Volume: 1,850,746

Current Market Cap: £8.32M

