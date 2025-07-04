Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Setmelanotide Trial: A Potential Game-Changer for Hypothalamic Obesity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ((RYTM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Phase 3, Double Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Setmelanotide in Patients With Acquired Hypothalamic Obesity.’ The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of Setmelanotide, a drug intended to aid weight reduction, manage hunger, and improve quality of life in patients aged 4 and older with acquired Hypothalamic Obesity (HO).

The intervention being tested is Setmelanotide, administered as a daily subcutaneous injection. It is designed to help patients with HO by promoting weight loss and reducing hunger.

This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking (participant, care provider, investigator) to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the drug’s efficacy and safety over a 52-week period.

The study commenced on April 26, 2023, with an estimated completion update submitted on July 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they guide investors on the timeline for potential results and subsequent market actions.

The ongoing study could significantly impact Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance, as positive results might enhance investor confidence and market position. It is essential to monitor industry competitors, as advancements in obesity treatment can shift market dynamics.

The study is currently active but not recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

