Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Promising Phase 2 Study on LB54640 for Hypothalamic Obesity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ((RYTM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 2 study titled A Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-Blind Phase 2 Study to Assess Efficacy and Safety of LB54640 in Patients With Hypothalamic Obesity, With an Open-Label Extension. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of LB54640 in reducing weight, hunger, and improving the quality of life in patients aged 12 and older with Hypothalamic Obesity (HO).

The intervention being tested is LB54640, an oral drug administered daily in varying doses. The study includes a placebo group for comparison. The primary goal is to determine the drug’s effectiveness and safety in treating HO.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking, involving participants, care providers, and investigators. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the therapeutic potential of LB54640.

The study commenced on July 11, 2024, with an active but not recruiting status. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are yet to be disclosed. The last update was submitted on July 21, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This clinical update could positively influence Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance by demonstrating potential advancements in HO treatment. Investors might view this as a promising development, especially if the results show significant efficacy and safety, potentially setting Rhythm apart in the competitive pharmaceutical landscape.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

