Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Completes Promising Phase 2 Study on Setmelanotide for Obesity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ((RYTM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals recently completed a Phase 2 clinical study titled ‘DAYBREAK: A Study of Setmelanotide in Participants With Specific Gene Variants in the Melanocortin-4 Receptor (MC4R) Pathway.’ The study aimed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of setmelanotide, a drug intended to treat obesity in individuals with specific genetic variants affecting the MC4R pathway, which plays a crucial role in regulating hunger and energy balance.

The intervention tested was setmelanotide, administered as a once-daily subcutaneous injection. This drug is designed to target and activate the MC4R pathway, potentially reducing hunger and promoting weight loss in participants with certain genetic profiles.

The study employed a two-stage design. Stage 1 was open-label, where all participants received setmelanotide. In Stage 2, eligible participants were randomized in a double-blind manner to receive either setmelanotide or a placebo. The primary purpose was to assess the treatment’s efficacy and safety, with triple masking to ensure unbiased results.

The study began on November 30, 2021, and its primary completion was in August 2024. The latest update was submitted in July 2025, marking the study’s completion. These dates are significant as they indicate the timeline for data collection and analysis, which is crucial for understanding the study’s findings and implications.

The completion of this study could positively impact Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position. In the competitive landscape of obesity treatments, demonstrating the efficacy of setmelanotide could differentiate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from its competitors, potentially leading to increased market share.

The study is completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue