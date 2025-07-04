Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Advances Setmelanotide Study in Prader-Willi Syndrome

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ((RYTM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 2, single-center, open-label study titled A Phase 2, Single-center, Open-label Study of Setmelanotide in Patients With Prader-Willi Syndrome. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of setmelanotide in treating obesity in patients aged 6 to 65 with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). This research is significant as it addresses a critical need for effective obesity treatments in PWS patients.

The intervention being tested is setmelanotide, a drug administered through daily subcutaneous injections. Its purpose is to manage obesity in individuals with Prader-Willi Syndrome by potentially regulating appetite and weight.

The study design is interventional, with a single-group assignment and no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. This straightforward approach allows for direct observation of setmelanotide’s effects on the participants.

The study began on March 4, 2025, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

This update could positively influence Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s market position. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in obesity treatments can impact industry dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

