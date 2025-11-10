RHI Magnesita Reports Strong Performance Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

RHI Magnesita NV ( (GB:RHIM) ) just unveiled an update.

RHI Magnesita reported a trading update for the period ending October 2025, showing an improvement in performance despite challenging market conditions. The company achieved an adjusted EBITA of €136 million over four months, with a 12.7% margin, surpassing the first half of the year. While steel volumes remained weak, the company saw growth in India and the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye. Cost efficiency programs and plant closures in Germany contributed to margin improvements. The integration of former Resco plants is progressing well, enhancing the North American footprint. The company remains on track to meet its full-year adjusted EBITA target, with expectations of continued performance improvement into 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RHIM) stock is a Hold with a £2189.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RHI Magnesita NV stock, see the GB:RHIM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RHIM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RHIM is a Neutral.

RHI Magnesita NV’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining profitability and high leverage. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, with potential resistance at higher moving averages. Valuation concerns are present due to a high P/E ratio, though the dividend yield offers some investor appeal. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about RHI Magnesita NV

RHI Magnesita is a leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems, and solutions essential for high-temperature processes across various industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, and glass. The company operates with a vertically integrated value chain and serves customers worldwide, boasting over 20,000 employees, 65 main production sites, 12 recycling facilities, and more than 70 sales offices. RHI Magnesita aims to leverage its leadership in revenue, scale, and product portfolio to target regions with dynamic economic growth prospects.

Average Trading Volume: 29,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £943.2M

