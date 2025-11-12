Rheon Automatic Machinery Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Rheon Automatic Machinery Co ( (JP:6272) ).

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 1.2% to ¥19,937 million. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 11.4%, 6.3%, and 9.5%, respectively. The company plans to increase its annual dividend per share to ¥54.00 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a positive outlook despite recent profit declines.

More about Rheon Automatic Machinery Co

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specializing in the manufacturing of automatic machinery. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the machinery industry, focusing on enhancing production efficiency and quality.

Average Trading Volume: 66,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen38.06B

