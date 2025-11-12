Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Revises Financial Forecast and Increases Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Rheon Automatic Machinery Co ( (JP:6272) ).

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to strong sales in the United States and Asia and a favorable currency exchange rate. The company also announced an increase in both interim and year-end dividends, reflecting its commitment to returning profits to shareholders and maintaining a progressive dividend policy.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6272) stock is a Buy with a Yen1684.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rheon Automatic Machinery Co stock, see the JP:6272 Stock Forecast page.

More about Rheon Automatic Machinery Co

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd. operates in the food processing machinery industry, focusing on the manufacturing and sales of machinery primarily in the United States and Asia. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its strong market presence in these regions.

Average Trading Volume: 66,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen38.06B

