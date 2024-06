An update from Rezolute (RZLT) is now available.

Rezolute, Inc. has updated its investors and the media with the latest RZ402 data presentation, featuring a new Appendix, and made it accessible on their website. Initially shared in a May webcast, this detailed financial information is intended to provide transparency and foster confidence among stakeholders, without constituting an official filing for regulatory purposes.

