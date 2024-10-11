Reyna Silver’s Acquisition of Reyna Gold Wins Approval

Reyna Silver (TSE:RSLV) has released an update.

Reyna Silver Corp has successfully obtained approval from both shareholders and the Supreme Court of British Columbia to acquire Reyna Gold Corp, with an overwhelmingly positive shareholder vote. Under the agreement, Reyna Gold shareholders will receive one Reyna Silver share for every three of their Reyna Gold shares. This strategic move is anticipated to position the merged entity as a leading metals exploration company.

