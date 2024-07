Rey Resources Ltd (AU:REY) has released an update.

Rey Resources Limited has announced the cancellation of 113,527 of its fully paid ordinary shares as a result of an on-market buy-back, completed on June 26, 2024. This new announcement was made public on July 03, 2024, as part of the company’s ongoing capital management strategy.

