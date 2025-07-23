Rexford Industrial Realty Announces $1.25B Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Rexford Industrial Realty ( (REXR) ).

On July 22, 2025, Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. and its Operating Partnership entered into equity distribution agreements with BMO Capital Markets Corp., Bank of Montreal, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., and BNP PARIBAS for the sale of up to $1.25 billion in common stock through ‘at the market’ offerings. Additionally, an omnibus amendment was made to existing agreements to include these new participants. As of that date, $322.6 million in stock had been sold, leaving $927.4 million available for future sales, reflecting the company’s strategic move to enhance its capital structure and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (REXR) stock is a Buy with a $57.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rexford Industrial Realty stock, see the REXR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on REXR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, REXR is a Outperform.

Rexford Industrial Realty is well-positioned with strong financial performance and positive corporate developments. While technical indicators and valuation present some caution, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust earnings provide a solid overall outlook.

More about Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. operates in the industrial real estate sector, focusing on the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties primarily in Southern California. The company provides real estate solutions tailored to the needs of industrial tenants.

Average Trading Volume: 2,917,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.84B

