Reway Group Announces Change in Corporate Events Calendar

An update from Reway Group SpA ( (IT:RWY) ) is now available.

Reway Group S.p.A. has announced a change in its corporate events calendar, with the Board of Directors meeting for the approval of key financial metrics rescheduled to November 28, 2025. This adjustment reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and timely communication with stakeholders, ensuring that all parties are informed of any changes that might impact the company’s operations or market positioning.

More about Reway Group SpA

Reway Group S.p.A. is Italy’s largest operator specializing in the rehabilitation and maintenance of road and highway infrastructures, and uniquely includes railway network maintenance as part of its core business. Founded in 2021, the company operates through subsidiaries M.G.A. S.r.l., Gema S.p.A., and Vega Engineering S.r.l., offering a range of services from engineering design to project management, employing over 600 staff with a fleet of more than 300 vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 5,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €393.7M

