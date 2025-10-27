Reward Minerals Expands Potash and Mineral Exploration Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Reward Minerals Limited ( (AU:RWD) ) is now available.

Reward Minerals Limited has acquired a new exploration license for the Beyondie Potash Plant in Western Australia, which includes potash production infrastructure. The company is actively engaging with strategic investors and exploring joint venture opportunities to leverage its potash processing technologies. Reward is expanding its dual asset strategy by evaluating copper and precious metals projects for potential acquisition. The company is optimistic about the long-term demand for SOP and aims to become a globally relevant low-cost producer. Reward’s recent activities also include advancing exploration projects and maintaining the Beyondie Potash Plant, which presents an opportunity to conduct feasibility studies at reduced costs.

More about Reward Minerals Limited

Reward Minerals Limited is a world-leading potash processing and mineral development company, focusing on the production of high-purity Potassium Sulphate (SOP) and other by-products. The company is strategically positioned in the Western Australian market but is also considering overseas jurisdictions with salt production and desalination projects.

Average Trading Volume: 113,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.25M

