Reward Minerals Acquires Promising Copper Project in Newfoundland

Reward Minerals Limited ( (AU:RWD) ) has provided an update.

Reward Minerals Limited has announced the acquisition of the Copper Lance Project in Newfoundland, Canada, a region known for its rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s asset portfolio and strengthen its position in the mining sector, leveraging the project’s proximity to established deposits and favorable geological conditions for further exploration.

More about Reward Minerals Limited

Reward Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of projects with a particular emphasis on base and precious metals.

Average Trading Volume: 98,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.34M

