Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd has announced a new securities issue to take place on August 28, 2024, comprising of convertible notes and ordinary fully paid shares totaling over 8.5 million securities. This move, subject to ASX approval, indicates potential for growth and investment opportunities within the company.

